Breaking: LIVE: Trump addresses Congress following first weeks in office
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death

One discrepancy in the death of actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their three beloved dogs has been resolved after authorities mistakenly identified the deceased dog as a German shepherd
Morgan Freeman speaks about Gene Hackman with an image of Gene Hackman on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Morgan Freeman speaks about Gene Hackman with an image of Gene Hackman on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By MORGAN LEE – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities misidentified a deceased dog while investigating the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, according to a pet care specialist.

The couple's German shepherd, named Bear, survived along with a second dog named Nikita, but their kelpie mix, Zinna, died, according to Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that is involved in the surviving dogs' care.

The dog that died “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship,” Padilla said in an email statement Tuesday. “Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Authorities have been searching for answers after the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa, whose partially mummified bodies were discovered on Feb. 26 at their Santa Fe home. Hackman and Arakawa may have died up to two weeks earlier, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Authorities did not perform a necropsy on Zinna, who was found in a kennel in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. Investigators initially noted the discovery of a “deceased brown in color German-Shepard canine.”

Avila acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies initially misidentified the breed of the deceased dog.

“Our deputies, they don’t work with canines on a daily basis,” she said.

USA Today first reported on the mistaken identification of the dead dog.

Arakawa’s body was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom countertop, while Hackman’s remains were found in the home’s entryway.

The two bodies both have tested negative for carbon monoxide, the colorless and odorless gas that fuels home appliances and can be fatal in poorly ventilated homes. No gas leaks were discovered in or around the home.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office also said that a more extensive utility company inspection found that one burner on a stove in the house had a miniscule leak that could not be lethal.

Authorities retrieved personal items from the home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones that will be analyzed. Medical investigators are still working to clarify the cause of deaths but the results of toxicology reports aren't expected for weeks.

___

Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud and Sejal Govindarao in Phoenix contributed to this story.

FILE - Gene Hackman, right, and long-time friend Daniel Lenihan, discuss their new book, "Wake of the Perdido Star," on Nov. 19, 1999, in Cloudclift Bakery, the cafe where they first dreamed up their adventure story, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Sarah Martone, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

Betsy Arakawa, concert pianist married to actor Gene Hackman, dead at 65

Thieves nab pricey bulldogs from a Colorado pet store after faking a seizure, sheriff says

Divers, dogs suspended until further notice in search for Lake Oconee boater

The Latest

Military delegates march ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

China will increase its defense budget 7.2% this year

8m ago

The Latest: Trump begins address to Congress following his tumultuous first weeks in office

10m ago

Mexico says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on US with details coming Sunday

14m ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.