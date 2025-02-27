Nation & World News
Gene Hackman tributes pour in from Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, Paul Feig and more

Director Francis Ford Coppola, actor Viola Davis and director Paul Feig are among those paying tribute to Gene Hackman after his death at age 95
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Director Francis Ford Coppola, actor Viola Davis, director Paul Feig and actor George Takei are among those paying tribute to Gene Hackman after his death at age 95. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said Thursday.

"The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity, I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution." — Francis Ford Coppola on Instagram.

"The greatest ... " — director Edgar Wright on X.

"So awful. Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in 'The Conversation' alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman." — director Paul Feig on X.

"Loved you in everything! 'The Conversation,' 'The French Connection,' 'The Poseidon Adventure,' 'Unforgiven' —tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir." — actor Viola Davis on Instagram.

"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That's how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever." — actor George Takei on X.

FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Gene Hackman accepts his Oscar for best actor at the 1971 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

