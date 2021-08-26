GB&I builds 3-point lead after opening day at Curtis Cup

Hannah Darling teamed with Fuller in fourballs to beat Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, and Darling also partnered with Louise Duncan in halving the opening foursomes match against Heck and Rose Zhang, the top two women amateurs in the world.

Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in women’s golf, had to hole a 4-foot putt to win the 18th hole for a half-point. Zhang teamed with Allisen Corpuz for the only U.S. victory in fourballs.