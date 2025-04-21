Gaza rescue service dismisses Israeli probe into killing of medics as a 'fabricated investigation'

CAIRO (AP) — The main Palestinian rescue service in Gaza on Monday condemned Israel's probe into the killings of 15 medical workers last month, calling it a “fabricated investigation.”

The army announced the results of its investigation on Sunday, saying it had found "professional failures" and dismissing a deputy commander in what it described as an accident.

A total of 15 people were killed in the March 23 incident — including eight medics with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, six members of the Hamas government's Civil Defense unit and a United Nations staffer. Troops bulldozed over the bodies along with their mangled vehicles, burying them in a mass grave. U.N. and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later.