ajc logo
X

Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party

National & World News
By FATIMA SHBAIR, Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Relatives say that 21 victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip were from the same family

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday.

Thousands later joined a funeral procession for the victims.

Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night's blaze in a three-story residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp was apparently fueled by stored gasoline. They said it was not clear how the gasoline ignited, and that an investigation is underway.

It was one of the deadliest incidents in Gaza in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The blaze destroyed the top-floor apartment in the building, home to the Abu Raya family.

Mohammed Abu Raya, a family spokesman, told The Associated Press that the extended family had gathered for twin celebrations — the birthday of one of the children and the return of one of the adults from a trip to Egypt.

Abu Raya spoke at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, where the bodies had been taken and where sobbing relatives were waiting for funeral processions to begin.

Abu Raya challenged assertions that stored gasoline fueled the blaze, saying furniture made from flammable materials was more likely to have accelerated the flames.

“The disaster was that no one came out alive to tell us the truth of things,” he said. “I do not think that it was stored gasoline.”

Those killed were from three generations — a couple, their five sons and one daughter, two daughters-in-law and 11 grandchildren, according to Abu Raya and Mohammed Jadallah who had married into the Abu Raya family.

Gaza faces a severe energy crisis, largely because of a crippling Israeli-Egyptian border blockade that has been in place since the Islamic militant Hamas seized control of the territory 15 years ago.

People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes in preparation for winter. House fires have previously been caused by candles and gas leaks.

___

Associated Press journalist Wafaa Shurafa contributed to this report.

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Credit: Adel Hana

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Poole’s Bar-B-Q closing after more than 30 years17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Weekend Predictions: Georgia rolls again, Georgia Tech continues slide
17h ago

Credit: AJC

Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff
2h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
10h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
10h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Black residents of Trilith sue studio, development for discrimination
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Wenig

US futures head higher in a largely positive week for retail
7m ago
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
10m ago
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
10h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
23h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top