X

Gauff rallies to beat Andreeva in all-teen showdown at French Open

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
American Coco Gauff has rallied from a tough opening set to beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia in an all-teen showdown in the third round of the French Open

PARIS (AP) — American Coco Gauff rallied from a tough opening set to beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia in an all-teen showdown in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Experience eventually told as the 19-year-old Gauff, who was the runner-up at Roland Garros last year, prevailed 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1, sealing the result with a cross-court backhand winner.

That ended an impressive Grand Slam debut for the 16-year-old Andreeva, who earlier this week became the the youngest player to win a match in the women's main draw at the French Open since 2005.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run as she took just 51 minutes to beat Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-0. Swiatek has dropped just eight games through three rounds.

Last year’s men's finalist Casper Ruud also had to recover from losing the opening set to beat Zhang Zhizhen, ending a strong run by the Chinese player.

The fourth-seeded Ruud, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year’s final, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

“I’m very happy with being through the first three matches. It’s tough,” Ruud said. "It’s been much more pressure, obviously, playing this year compared to last year.

"Last year, I could sort of just do my work in the shadow. This year it’s a little more eyes on me ... I feel the pressure a bit different this year."

Zhang was the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Roland Garros since Kho Sin-Khie in 1937. Kho also reached the fourth round in 1936 but that proved a step too far for Zhang, despite a lightning start on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zhang broke Ruud in the opening game and went on to take the set as the Norwegian player grew more and more frustrated.

Matters grew worse for Ruud as he found himself 0-40 down on his serve early in the second set but he collected his emotions and — after a topsy-turvy set — went on to level the match at his first opportunity.

Ruud then improved in the last two sets and sealed the match with a forehand down the line on the first of two match points.

Elsewhere, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo because she is sick.

That saw sixth-seeded Holger Rune open play on Court Philippe Chatrier and he comfortably dispatched qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri, who — at 231 — was the lowest-ranked player to reach the third round this year. Rune won 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in less than two hours.

It was harder work for Yoshihito Nishioka in his 3-6, 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild. That was the 30th match at this year's French Open that has gone to five sets.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump 12h ago

Credit: Shelia Poole

Georgia Methodists approve reparations plan to support Black congregations
5h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: For true equality, stigmatization of LGBTQ+ Southerners must end
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels ahead of training center vote
35m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels ahead of training center vote
35m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Man City's Gundogan scores inside 13 seconds for quickest goal in an FA Cup final
5m ago
Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid
15m ago
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
4h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top