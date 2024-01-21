Gauff first player into quarterfinals at Australian Open

Nation & World News

Coco Gauff is the first quarterfinalist at the Australian Open after she beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Magdalena Frech of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Magdalena Frech of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
35 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff became the first woman through to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday as she beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2.

The 4th-ranked Gauff, who won her first major at the U.S. Open in September, needed just 63 minutes for victory in a match played on Rod Laver Arena in front of the man himself.

“Luckily when I saw him come in I was already well up,” Gauff said. “I heard clapping and knew it wasn’t for us, it was only the first set. But thank you for coming, it’s an honor.”

Gauff will play Marta Kostyuk or Maria Tomafeeva next.

Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays his fourth-round match later Sunday afternoon against Adrian Mannarino of France.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Magdalena Frech of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Magdalena Frech of Poland plays a forehand return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Rod Laver watches Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Magdalena Frech of Poland play their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

