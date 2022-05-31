ajc logo
X

Gauff, 18, Trevisan, 28, reach 1st Slam semifinal in Paris

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she defeats Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she defeats Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

National & World News
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 18 after eliminating 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff left Roland Garros 12 months ago crestfallen, knowing she let a big lead slip away in her major quarterfinal debut. She vowed to remember that and learn from it.

Consider that done.

Gauff, still only 18, returned to that stage Tuesday for a second time and was not about to let this one end similarly, beating 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 in a matchup between Americans at Court Philippe Chatrier to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

"It was just a mental challenge today," said Gauff, who began this trip to Paris by taking photos near the Eiffel Tower while holding her recently earned high school diploma. "Last year in the quarterfinals, it was a tough loss for me and I think that match made me stronger and better prepared for the tough moments today."

Gauff has seemed to be preparing for this sort of moment for quite some time, even before she became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history at age 15 and beat Venus Williams en route to the fourth round there in 2019, even before she won the French Open junior title a year prior.

One measure of how she has continued to improve: Her forehand was long considered her weaker groundstroke, but against Stephens, that produced more winners than her backhand did.

“I believe in myself. Even last year, I was too focused on trying to fulfill other people’s expectations,” said Gauff, who hasn’t dropped a set through five matches. “I know no matter how good or bad my career is, I know I’m a good person, so I think that’s a good message for young people. ... Just know: If you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks?”

Her quick rise is quite a contrast from the long road her next opponent, Martina Trevisan of Italy, traveled along the way to her own first Slam semifinal at age 28.

The 59th-ranked Trevisan is emotive as can be, and she screamed while thrusting both arms overhead and letting her racket fly after eliminating U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who was seeded 17th, by a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 score in a match between a pair of left-handers.

Fernandez was treated by a trainer for a problem with her right foot after the match’s fifth game and her movement was hampered throughout. About three hours following the match, reporters were told that Fernandez would not speak to the media “on advice of the tournament medical team due to” the injury.

Trevisan eventually finished things off nearly an hour after holding her first match point while serving for the victory at 5-4 in the second set. She double-faulted twice in the ensuing tiebreaker.

“I felt a lot of tension,” Trevisan said later, “and I was so nervous ... my arms felt it.”

So after that lapse, Trevisan took a trip to the locker room.

“I was very tired and I had to go to the bathroom. I got just a quick moment alone in a room, away from the court, away from any people, in silence. It gave me a chance to regroup. I threw some water on my face,” she said. “I was playing to get to a semifinal, and I still had a set in front of me, so I had to start from scratch.”

The reset worked wonders.

Trevisan grabbed the initial seven points of the third set and took a 4-0 lead in what would become her 10th consecutive victory on the heels of earning her first WTA title at Rabat, Morocco, the week before the French Open.

In 2020, Trevisan beat Gauff in the second round at Roland Garros on the way to reaching the quarterfinals as a qualifier who was ranked 159th and making only her second main-draw Grand Slam appearance.

About two months beforehand, Trevisan wrote a blog post that discussed in detail her experience with anorexia as a teenager. At 16, Trevisan was a promising prospect whose mother taught tennis — and named her after Martina Navratilova — and whose brother played professionally (her father was a pro soccer player).

Beset by pressure, Trevisan quit her sport and took a 4 1/2-year break, before returning in 2014.

“I’m happy on the court. I’m doing what I love,” she said Tuesday. “So my past is the past, and it helps me to be in the present, to be what I am right now.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S., right, hugs Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Coco Gauff of the U.S., right, hugs Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S., right, hugs Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts after missing a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts after missing a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts after missing a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Leylah Fernandez receives medical assistance during her quarterfinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Canada's Leylah Fernandez receives medical assistance during her quarterfinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Leylah Fernandez receives medical assistance during her quarterfinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Italy's Martina Trevisan runs to play a shot against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Italy's Martina Trevisan runs to play a shot against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Italy's Martina Trevisan runs to play a shot against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch2h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
13h ago
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey
4h ago
Here’s where the Braves stand on Memorial Day
Here’s where the Braves stand on Memorial Day
Campbell ace poses threat to Georgia Tech’s NCAA regional hopes
2h ago
The Latest
2nd body found after boat carrying 13 flips on Colorado lake
12m ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
17m ago
Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
17m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top