BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 reopens after fleeing driver causes wreck, GSP says
ajc logo
X

Gates Foundation prods UN, honors inspiration as Goalkeepers

FILE - Climate activist Vanessa Nakate of Uganda poses for a portrait in New York outside the United Nations headquarters, Sept. 14, 2022. Nakate was a recipient of a Goalkeepers Global Goals Award given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The awards recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, FILE)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Climate activist Vanessa Nakate of Uganda poses for a portrait in New York outside the United Nations headquarters, Sept. 14, 2022. Nakate was a recipient of a Goalkeepers Global Goals Award given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The awards recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, FILE)

National & World News
By THALIA BEATY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates combined characteristic optimism with sobering questions about persistent gender inequality and hunger at an event the Gateses’ foundation convened on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates combined characteristic optimism with sobering questions about persistent gender inequality and hunger at an event focused on reaching global development goals that the Gateses' foundation convened on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Bill Gates again made the case for investments in agricultural technologies — like modified seeds that are drought resistant — to address food insecurity. But the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also announced Wednesday a $100 million donation meant to respond to hunger and malnutrition more quickly. The donation will fund projects like UNICEF's child nutrition fund and a private sector partnership to subsidize fertilizer for African farmers, as well as other initiatives.

French Gates lamented the slow movement toward gender equality in a speech, asking, “How can we go about changing the face of power in our institutions, in our communities, and, yes, in our families?”

The annual Goalkeepers events at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York took place for the first time in person since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They are meant to draw attention to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals related to poverty, hunger, equity, health, education and climate change mitigation.

Progress toward meeting many of the goals by 2030 has stalled and in fact, slid backwards, according to assessments by the Gates Foundation as well as U.N. agencies.

However, the foundation did mark some successes, honoring the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. It hailed the European Union’s export of more than a billion vaccine doses and promised new investments in health care manufacturing in African countries.

In a speech accepting the Global Goalkeeper Award on Tuesday evening, von der Leyen said she shared it with “millions of ordinary Europeans who have helped us all make it through the pandemic.”

That is despite the world's dismal record on health equity as measured through access to tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as Gates and others' opposition to loosening intellectual property rules to allow new vaccines to be more widely manufactured.

“The bottom line is that should never, ever happen again,” said Mark Suzman, the foundation's CEO, when asked if the foundation should do anything differently to ensure equitable vaccine access. He also emphasized the foundation's commitment to building better pandemic response plans.

Vanessa Natake also received an award for her work to reduce suffering. The Ugandan activist started protests to demand action on climate change in her country and now has founded initiatives to install solar panels and efficient stoves in schools there.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month, Natake said the human costs of the climate crisis are still missing from global summits like this one. "It's really the human face that tells the story, that tells the experiences of what communities are going through," she said.

The foundation also recognized Afghan journalist Zahra Joya, founder of the news organization, Rukhshana Media that covers issues affecting women, and the doctor, Radhika Batra, who cofounded an Indian nonprofit, Every Infant Matters.

Abby Maxman, Oxfam America president, pointed to the blockbuster profits earned by fossil fuel companies as an example of the gulf between what the world knows it needs to do in order to achieve a livable future and the actions we are actually taking.

“It really is extraordinary that as humanity faces these truly existential crises, there is still more incentive to destroy our planet than to save lives and save the planet,” she said.

At this year's general assembly, Antonio Guterres, the U.N. Secretary-General, told world leaders in his opening remarks that they need to tax the profits of fossil fuel companies.

Leaders are not bound by the suggestion, and the U.N. generally lacks enforcement mechanisms to hold countries accountable for their commitments and pledges, like those made to meet the global development goals.

Helping to hold leaders accountable and convening discussions are roles philanthropies can play, said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Even the name, “Sustainable Development Goals,” can make what they represent hard to understand, she said.

“I don’t think we put things in layman’s terms often enough to kind of connect people to it. I mean, it’s Jackson, Mississippi. It’s having access to clean water. It’s having an expectation of being able to survive and thrive,” she said.

Goalkeepers is only one of several events in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The Clinton Global Initiative reconvened this year for the first time since 2016. President Joe Biden hosted the fundraising drive for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria that is seeking to raise $18 billion. The Gates Foundation announced Wednesday an additional donation of $152 million to The Global Fund for a total of more than $900 million over the next three years.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Combined ShapeCaption
Zahra Joya poses as she arrives at the Goalkeepers Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Joya received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Zahra Joya poses as she arrives at the Goalkeepers Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Joya received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Zahra Joya poses as she arrives at the Goalkeepers Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Joya received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Radhika Batra poses as she arrives at the Goalkeepers Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Batra received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Radhika Batra poses as she arrives at the Goalkeepers Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Batra received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Radhika Batra poses as she arrives at the Goalkeepers Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Batra received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to recognize the work of four people whose work has helped make progress toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Credit: Thalia Beaty

Editors' Picks
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
The DeKalb County Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved a policy to comply with the state's new "divisive concepts" law. School board Chair Vickie Turner, shown at a meeting in April, said Wednesday, “At the end of the day, it is a requirement that we pass this policy.” (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
4h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
According to the Aurora Theatre, Billie O’ Osborne Jr, aka Evan Phillips, goes by Boo Jay for short and is a "rambunctious young student at Hooper-Renwick by day and a scholar of the cemetery by night. His favorite after-school activity is to guide his friends through the town’s haunted cemetery." COURTESY AURORA THEATRE

Credit: custom

Prepare to be scared, Lawrenceville ghost tours return
The Latest
From left; U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere; PNC Financial Services Group Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak; JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan; Truist Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO William Rogers Jr.; and Wells Fargo President and CEO Charles Scharf are sworn in as they appear before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Bank CEOs warn that US economy faces 'daunting' challenges
9m ago
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
10m ago
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
13m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
13h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top