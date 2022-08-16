Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

Gates later met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who described government plans to promote the country’s bio-health industry and expressed a willingness to further cooperate with the Gates foundation to “improve the health of global citizens.” Gates said South Korea has been a “good partner” in his foundation's health projects, including development of more accessible COVID-19 vaccines and work on HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.
“We hope we can do more together,” Gates said, according to Yoon’s office.
Gates also met leaders of the SK business group to discuss cooperation on health projects. SK’s pharmaceutical arm, SK Bioscience, produces COVID-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Gates foundation to develop nasal sprays designed to help prevent coronavirus infections.
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates attends a meeting with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Kim Hong-ji
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates leaves after delivering his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, third from left, talks with Bill Gates, second from right, during a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates is greeted by South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates leaves after delivering his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates talks with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates shakes hands with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)
