X

Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

National & World News
48 minutes ago
Analysts say gas prices have increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say tightening gasoline supplies and signs of slowing inflation have pushed oil prices above the $70 per barrel mark, and that and robust gas demand are likely to send prices at the pump higher for the time being.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church4h ago

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash

Credit: AP

Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

WEATHER UPDATE: Ground stop at Atlanta airport lifted after severe storms
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

WEATHER UPDATE: Ground stop at Atlanta airport lifted after severe storms
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Culberson happy for opportunity back with Braves organization
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukraine asks court to put Orthodox leader under house arrest
13m ago
After Nashville, Congress confronts limits of new gun law
14m ago
Harris peeks at peppers on farm with climate change in mind
24m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top