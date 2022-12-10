Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down 13 cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.33 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.