ajc logo
X

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

National & World News
Updated 46 minutes ago
Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase

TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down 13 cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.33 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say gas prices will likely continue to drop next week, though not as sharply as in recent weeks given the decision by OPEC to continue cutting production.

Editors' Picks

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia Bulldogs have returned to greatness because of a great coach
20h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons finally can hope they’ll be good again soon
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons finally can hope they’ll be good again soon
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Martin Meissner

Ronaldo comes on as substitute against Morocco at World Cup
25m ago
Germany: Suspect dead after killing mother, taking hostages
39m ago
Effect of Georgia's voting law unclear, despite high turnout
49m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
1h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
12h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top