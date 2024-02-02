Gas explosions in Kenya's capital kill at least 2, injure others and send smoke rising over homes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital killed two people, injured at least 29 others and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed as of 4:30 a.m. and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood where the explosions occurred.

Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.