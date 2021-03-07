Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

The Badgers forced a turnover on a held ball, but couldn’t convert as Aleem Ford missed a 3-pointer. Iowa’s CJ Fredrick made one of two foul shots for the final margin.

Bohannon had 16 points and added eight assists. Murray had 13 points.

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp shot 5 for 5 and had scored 12 points when he went down with a lower right leg injury with 8:16 left in the first half. He had to be helped off the court, and did not return. Wieskamp had scored in double figures in the nine previous games, averaging 16.8 points in that stretch.

Davison had 14 points for the Badgers and Jonathan Davis had 11.

FANS WAIT FOR HAWKEYES

Fans haven’t been allowed at Iowa home games this season other than family members of players and coaches. But before Sunday’s game, approximately 50 fans waited outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to greet the Hawkeyes before they played their final home game of the season, holding up signs and applauding as players walked by.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Big Ten tournament second round at Indianapolis on Thursday.

Iowa: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals at Indianapolis on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, left, shoots over Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Injured Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, center, watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa center Luka Garza fights for a rebound with Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp rests on the court after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) is helped off the court after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall