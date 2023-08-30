BreakingNews
Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit

Gary Woodland to have surgery to remove a lesion on his brain

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland says he is having surgery to remove a lesion discovered on his brain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday he will have surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.

Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner, announced on social media he was diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and has been trying to treat the symptoms with medication.

“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” Woodland wrote. “I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Woodland, 39, failed to reach the PGA Tour postseason for the first time since 2012, finishing at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup in a year when only the top 70 advanced.

Woodland, a three-sport star growing up in Kansas, won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019 by holding off Brooks Koepka in the final round with a pitch he played from one end to the other of the fabled 17th green.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit25m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia braces for Hurricane Idalia
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago
The Latest
Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm
11m ago
Gabon's wealthy, dynastic leader thought he could resist Africa's trend of coups. He...
11m ago
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and detained a president whose family ruled...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
14h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top