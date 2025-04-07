Garth Greenwell's 'Small Rain' wins PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Garth Greenwell's "Small Rain," in which a poet falls ill and confronts mortality, the meaning of art and the failures of health care, won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction on Monday.

“Garth Greenwell has wrought a narrative of illness and identity in visceral detail, conveyed with a precision of language that steals the breath,” the judges' citation reads in part.

Greenwell's award includes a $15,000 cash prize. Finalists, each of whom receive $5,000, include 'Pemi Aguda for “Ghostroots,” Susan Muaddi Darraj for "Behind You Is the Sea," Percival Everett for “James” and Danzy Senna for “Colored Television.”