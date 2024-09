Garrett Greene throws for 3 TDs and runs for another as West Virginia beats Albany 49-14

This time, the yards came much easier.

Greene scored on a 40-yard run just before halftime and he engineered a 15-play, 99-yard drive to start the third quarter, capped by his 10-yard scoring toss to Hudson Clement for a 35-14 lead. Greene, who sat out the fourth quarter, completed 17 of 23 passes for 236 yards and added 68 rushing yards.

West Virginia had trouble corralling Albany quarterback Myles Burkett. He kept alive one touchdown drive with runs of 19 and 14 yards.

After White fumbled at the end of a 39-yard run on West Virginia’s next series, Burkett drove Albany 76 yards in seven plays, capped by his 33-yard TD toss to Jacari Carter to cut the deficit to 21-14. Burkett finished 18 of 39 for 306 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Albany: The Great Danes (1-1) fell to 1-9 all-time against Bowl Subdivision opponents. Seven McGee had four receptions for 90 yards, giving him 209 yards in two games. He had 287 receiving yards in three previous seasons combined.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers allowed eight completions of at least 19 yards. Cornerback Dontez Fagan was flagged for interference twice on the same Albany drive, including in the end zone. But after giving up pass plays of 41 and 49 yards on the opening drive of the second half, West Virginia’s defense forced a pair of incompletions and the Mountaineer took over on downs at their 1.

UP NEXT

Albany, ranked 13th in the FCS Coaches Poll, travels to play Idaho next Saturday.

West Virginia plays in the Backyard Brawl at archrival Pittsburgh on Saturday.

