Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox.

The contract starts next year, and Crochet can opt out after the 2030 season. The deal, announced by the team Tuesday, is the largest for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service.

He gets a $4 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal's approval by Major League Baseball, $24 million in 2026, $28 million in each of the following four seasons and $30 million in 2031. Boston has a conditional team option for 2032 at $15 million if Crochet is on the injured list for 120 or more consecutive days during the major league season from 2026-31 due to a left arm injury.

If the condition for the team option is not met by the end of the 2030 season, Crochet may opt out of the remainder of the deal.

His base salaries for 2027-31 can increase based on Cy Young Award voting in the immediately previous season: $2 million for winning, $1.5 million for finishing second or third in the voting, $1 million for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.

The 25-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after the 2026 season. He was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December and agreed to a $3.8 million, one-year contract for this season.

He made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet’s sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2 mph. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

In the era of big velocities, some pitchers are still finding other ways to succeed

KEN SUGIURA

Ahead of opening day, an MLB scout breaks down the Braves’ roster

Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

The Latest

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen reacts at the National Assembly during a session Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

Here's a look at the election ban on France's far-right Le Pen and the legal issues

8m ago

UN agency closes its remaining Gaza bakeries as food supplies dwindle under Israeli blockade

12m ago

LPGA Tour takes center stage in Las Vegas as PGA Tour plots future return

14m ago

Featured

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank waves to the fans as he enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins

57m ago

Police, family want answers after death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter

47m ago

Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC

Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.

2h ago