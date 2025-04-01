Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox, AP source says

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the agreement.

The contract kicks in next year, and Crochet can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

The 25-year-old Crochet was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December.

He made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet’s sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

San Diego Padres' Gavin Sheets, left, celebrates his home run with third base coach Tim Leiper during the seventh inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill key Padres' big 7th-inning rally past Braves 7-4 on opening day

In the era of big velocities, some pitchers are still finding other ways to succeed

Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

The Latest

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) reacts after making a 3-point basket against TCU during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal instead of WNBA draft, AP source says

9m ago

Celtics beat Grizzlies 117-103 and complete the first 6-0 trip in franchise history

10m ago

Evacuations ordered as winds pose challenges for firefighters battling California blaze

16m ago

Featured

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Henry County during storms

17m ago

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.