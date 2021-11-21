Garoppolo throws 2 more TDs, 49ers dominate Jaguars 30-10

The Niners were equally stout on the other side of the ball, sacking Trevor Lawrence three times, stuffing James Robinson, and not allowing a touchdown until 3:09 remaining.

The Jaguars have now lost 14 consecutive games against NFC teams, a skid that dates to the 2018 season. They fell to 7-44 in their last 15 games against the other conference.

CAPTAIN CHAOS

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins, one of the team’s six team captains, had a day to forget.

Jenkins was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch toward 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, whose helmet had come off during their exchange. The two started pushing each other after a third-down run that lost yardage. Jenkins threw a punch that got him immediately disqualified.

It was the second mistake in the game for Jenkins. He was flagged for holding on a third-and-5 play that ended in a sack. The Niners got a new set of downs and went on to kick a field goal to cap the 20-play, 87-yard drive that took a little more than 13 minutes.

KEY INJURIES

49ers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair briefly left with a stinger in the first quarter but later returned. CB Davontae Harris left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Jaguars: WR Jamal Agnew injured his right leg early in the fourth quarter. CB Shaquill Griffin left to be evaluated for a concussion and was later ruled out. Fellow starting CB Tyson Campbell left with a shoulder injury. LT Cam Robinson (knee) and S Andre Cisco (groin) left in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

49ers: host Minnesota next Sunday.

Jaguars: host Atlanta next Sunday.

Caption San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, right, breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles for yardage as he gets away from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Credit: Matt Stamey Credit: Matt Stamey