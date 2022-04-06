Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

Raimondo's office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency."

Both Garland and Raimondo attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last weekend. The nation's capital appears to be experiencing an outbreak, hitting not only Cabinet officials but also members of Congress, staffers in the White House and members of the media.

Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, have also announced they tested positive for the virus. Both had attended the dinner.

Other members of Congress including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Scott Peters of California, both Democrats, have also said they tested positive.

The CDC says people vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 are much less likely to suffer adverse outcomes, including serious illness and death, from the virus compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.