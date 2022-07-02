Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

Garland agreed to the same deal that another elite young guard, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, struck earlier in the week as the majority of the league’s offseason business began getting underway.

Garland’s extension begins in the 2023-24 season and, for now, would see him making just over $33 million in the first year and escalating steadily, all the way to $44 million in 2027-28.

If he makes an All-NBA team this coming season — meaning he would have to be selected as one of the top six guards in the league, unless the league changes its voting structure before then — the numbers get even bigger, going from “max” to “supermax.”

In that scenario, Garland would start out making $40 million in 2023-24, and be due almost $53 million in 2027-28.

AP NBA Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

