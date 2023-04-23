García hits 3 HRs for Rangers in 1st 5 innings vs Oakland

The 30-year-old Cuban slugger launched two-run shots in the first, third and fifth — all at least 400 feet — as the Rangers built a 13-2 lead. He added a two-run double in the seventh to make it 15-2, giving him a career-high eight RBIs.

García's 432-foot drive into the second deck in left field came in the first inning of Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami's fourth career start for Oakland.