X

García hits 3 HRs for Rangers in 1st 5 innings vs Oakland

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Adolis García has hit three home runs for the Texas Rangers in the first five innings against the Oakland Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit three home runs for the Texas Rangers in the first five innings Saturday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old Cuban slugger launched two-run shots in the first, third and fifth — all at least 400 feet — as the Rangers built a 13-2 lead. He added a two-run double in the seventh to make it 15-2, giving him a career-high eight RBIs.

García's 432-foot drive into the second deck in left field came in the first inning of Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami's fourth career start for Oakland.

García cleared the center-field wall on a 419-foot drive off reliever Adrián Martinez in the third. Texas' cleanup hitter went deep off Martinez again in the fifth, 401 feet into the Oakland bullpen in left-center.

It's the first three-homer game for García and the first for the Rangers since Ronald Guzmán connected three times at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 10, 2018.

García had the second three-homer game in the majors this season. Trayce Thompson of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three in a 10-1 win over Arizona on April 1.

The previous Texas player with eight RBIs in a game was Nelson Cruz on May 25, 2012, at Toronto. The club record of nine is held by Ivan Rodriguez.

After the first homer, García was hit on the left arm on the first pitch from Fujinami in the second inning, a 97 mph fastball. Plate umpire Jordan Baker quickly stepped in front of García, who appeared upset but walked to first base without any words exchanged with the pitcher.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more3h ago

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
4h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks find their stride offensively in Game 3
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke
11m ago
US evacuates diplomats, shuts embassy in violence-torn Sudan
14m ago
Butler scores 30, Heat top Giannis-less Bucks 121-99
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top