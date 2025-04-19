Nation & World News
García hits 2-run homer in 9th to lift Rangers past Dodgers, denying Roki Sasaki 1st win

Adolis García hit a two-run homer off former Texas closer Kirby Yates in the ninth inning, lifting the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers
Texas Rangers' Adolis García follows through on a walk-off two run home run that scored Josh Smith off of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kirby Yates during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer off former Texas closer Kirby Yates in the ninth inning, lifting the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The fourth home run of the season from García kept Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki from getting his first major league victory. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched six solid innings in the longest of his five big league outings.

Josh Smith almost tied it against Yates (1-1) leading off the Texas ninth, missing a homer by a couple of feet foul down the line in right field. Smith slapped a double the other way before García's 394-foot drive into the seats in left.

The Dodgers were without two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who announced the birth of his first child — a girl — during the game, as did manager Dave Roberts during an in-game interview on national television.

The defending champions were well on their way to a 2-0 start in the three-game series matching the past two World Series winners before García's blast.

Sasaki surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka in the third but allowed just two hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out four.

Freddie Freeman hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, and Max Muncy put the Dodgers ahead with a two-out, ground rule double later in the inning.

Jacob Webb (2-0) pitched two scoreless inning for Texas.

Key moment

LA center fielder Andy Pages stole what would have been a solo homer by Corey Seager with a leaping catch in front of the Dodgers bullpen in the first inning.

Key stat

Yates, who had 33 saves for the Rangers last season, is still looking for first with the Dodgers this year. It's his first blown save, though.

Up next

LA right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.85 ERA) faces Texas righty Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.92). Mahle leads the American League with a .121 opponent batting average and 3.66 hits per nine innings. He is third in ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kirby Yates, foreground, walks off the field after giving up a walkoff two-run home run to Texas Rangers' Adolis García, back right, that also scored Josh Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Adolis García is mobbed at home plate after hitting a walk-off two run home run that scored Josh Smith off of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kirby Yates during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is congratulated by Michael Conforto (23) after hitting a two run home run that scored Mookie Betts off of Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi stands on the mound after giving up a two run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, rear, that scored Mookie Betts during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Kyle Higashioka is congratulated by third base coach Tony Beasley after hitting a two-run home run that scored Dustin Harris during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

