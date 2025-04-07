Nation & World News
Garbage piles up on streets of UK's second-largest city after monthlong sanitation strike

Stinky garbage is piling up on the streets of the U.K.'s second-largest city and causing chaos a month into a strike by trash collectors
An aerial view of furniture and uncollected refuse bags in east Birmingham, England, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, amid an ongoing refuse workers' strike in the city. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — There a stink rising over the United Kingdom's second-largest city.

Garbage has piled up for a month in Birmingham during a dispute between the city and its trash collectors. It is a sore sight for eyes and offensive to the nose. Mountains of garbage are said to be visible from space and people have complained of seeing rats as big as cats in the refuse.

“You can see the juice flowing out of the bags onto the road. It stinks," Naeem Yousef said. “It’s bringing down the areas. People are saying, ‘Look at these areas, how dirty these people are.'”

Talks on Monday failed to reach an agreement, but they were scheduled to resume Tuesday as the strike enters its fifth week.

Members of Unite, the union representing garbage truck workers, walked off the job March 11 over the elimination of a job position and painful pay cuts. The council said it's made a reasonable offer, that cuts would only affect a small number of jobs and the jobs being eliminated are unnecessary.

As heaps of black bags littered sidewalks with their contents spilling out of holes chewed by critters, the city council declared a major incident to bring in additional cleanup crews and vehicles.

Photos on news sites and social media show furniture, mattresses and car bumpers illegally dumped alongside bulging trash bags. In one neighborhood, garbage sacks were set ablaze.

Birmingham, a city of more than 1 million residents 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London in the Midlands of England, has been here before. A garbage strike in 2017 brought similar chaos and lasted seven weeks in the heat of summer.

Picketing workers have been blamed for blocking dump trucks from leaving depots until police stepped in. But even with some trucks rolling, the backlog of refuse is daunting and options for residents to get rid of their waste are limited and time-consuming.

Drone footage on the BBC that was shot Friday showed a mile-long traffic backup to a mobile dump site.

Vanita Patel said she was depositing her garbage in relatives' bins outside Birmingham. Yousef, meanwhile, removed the equipment from his work van to deliver his rubbish and that of his neighbors to a local dump site, where he had to make an appointment.

“It’s like winning a lottery now to try and get a booking,” he said.

Members of Unite on the picket line in Tyseley, Birmingham, England, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, amid an ongoing refuse workers' strike in the city. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

