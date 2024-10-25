Nation & World News

Gangs in Haiti open fire and hit a UN helicopter midair as violence surges

Gangs in Haiti have opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter, forcing it to land in Port-au-Prince in the latest attack in the country's capital as violence surges once again
Soldiers patrol amid the sound of gunshots heard in the distance, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Soldiers patrol amid the sound of gunshots heard in the distance, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON – Associated Press
1 minute ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs on Thursday opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter, forcing it to land in Port-au-Prince in the latest attack in Haiti's capital as violence surges once again.

No one was injured as several rounds of gunfire hit the helicopter that was carrying three crew members and 15 passengers, according to a U.N. source who was not authorized to confirm the incident. The helicopter, which had departed from Port-au-Prince before it was attacked, landed safely, the source said.

The attack comes five months after Haiti's main international airport reopened following coordinated gang attacks that forced it to close for nearly three months.

The violence has spilled to nearby areas including Arcahaie, where some 50 suspected gang members died this week after attacking the coastal town located just northwest of the capital. Among the dead are at least a dozen gunmen who drowned after their boat capsized, a government official said Thursday.

While the majority were killed by police, a group of gunmen drowned on Wednesday after their boat hit the reef as they ferried ammunition to gangs attacking the town of Arcahaie, said Wilner Réné from Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency.

He told Radio Caraïbes that the attack began on Monday, with gunmen burning homes and cars across Arcahaie.

When the gangs ran out of ammunition, they hid in nearby areas and were ferreted out by residents and police, he said.

The attack is still ongoing, and Réné warned that officers on the scene urgently need reinforcements from soldiers and special police units.

The attack is blamed on a gang coalition called Viv Ansanm, which also has targeted communities in Port-au-Prince in recent days. Those attacks have displaced more than 10,000 people in the capital in just one week, according to a report released Thursday by the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration. More than half of those left homeless crowded into 14 makeshift shelters, including schools. The remainder are temporarily staying with relatives.

The spike in gang violence comes just months after a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police began with the aim of quelling a surge in violence from gangs, who control more than 80% of Port-au-Prince. More than 700,000 people have been left homeless, and thousands have been killed.

The U.S. government and top Haitian officials have warned that the Kenyan-led mission lacks personnel and funding and have asked that it be replaced with a U.N.-peacekeeping mission.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gangs attack neighborhoods across Haiti's capital in new wave of violence
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police in Haiti battle a gang coalition trying to seize control of the entire capital
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN expands arms embargo on Haiti to all types of arms and ammunition
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Desperation amid search for survivors of an airstrike on a crowded area near major Beirut...
The Latest
Like Biden, Harris puts focus on Trump as Election Day draws near8m ago
The Dodgers and Yankees are ready for the starriest World Series in decades8m ago
Obama, Springsteen boost Harris as she warns of ‘brutally serious’ consequences if Trump...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...