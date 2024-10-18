Gangs attack neighborhoods across Haiti's capital in new wave of violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Multiple gangs attacked several communities in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Friday, setting fire to homes and a church as bullets whizzed through the area.

At least one woman was killed as gangs opened fire in Solino, St. Michel, Tabarre 27 and other neighborhoods, with panicked residents calling radio stations since late Thursday pleading for help.

A police union also called for help Thursday on X, saying it had information that multiple gunmen were preparing to invade Solino.