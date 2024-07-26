Gang kills at least 26 villagers in remote Papua New Guinea, officials say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea's north, United Nations and police officials say.

“It was a very terrible thing … when I approached the area, I saw that there were children, men, women. They were killed by a group of 30 young men," acting Provincial Police Commander in the South Pacific island nation’s East Sepik province James Baugen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

Baugen told the ABC that all the houses in the villages had been burned and the remaining villagers were sheltering at a police station, too scared to name the perpetrators.