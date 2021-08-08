Gane stops Lewis, wins interim heavyweight title at UFC 265

Gane got a title shot in just his seventh UFC bout, capping his meteoric rise from an impressive muay thai career to the pinnacle of MMA. Gane even accepted this fight while his wife was due to give birth in less than two weeks.

Lewis couldn't get a hand on Gane in the opening two rounds, improbably landing just two significant strikes. Gane was far more athletic and elusive than the 36-year-old Lewis, whose success has always been built on landing power shots to make up for his athletic deficiencies.

Gane picked apart Lewis in the first two rounds, and he hurt the veteran with an uppercut and a knee early in the third.

On the undercard, former featherweight champ José Aldo beat fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision for his first back-to-back victories in 2 1/2 years. Welterweight Vicente Luque won a back-and-forth grappling match with Michael Chiesa in the first round, landing a D’Arce choke moments after nearly being submitted himself.

