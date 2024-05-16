Ganassi rookie Linus Lundqvist first driver to crash in Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Linus Lundqvist became the first driver to crash in Indianapolis 500 preparations when the Swedish rookie for Chip Ganassi Racing spun into the wall on Thursday.

Lundqvist, one of seven rookies trying to make the May 26 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, lost the rear of his Honda-powered Ganassi entering Turn 2 just under 2 hours into the practice session. It was the first day drivers got any real activity as rain washed out Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

Lundqvist's car spun into the wall and then shot across the track into the infield grass. The 25-year-old dropped his head in disappointment as he awaited the medical team.