GameStop weighing stock offering to fund transformation

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, the company noted that it has been evaluating since January whether to increase a $100 million stock offering program it established through Jeffries LLC in December.

The Grapevine, Texas, company said it has yet to sell any shares via the offering program, but is weighing doing so in order to help pay for a multiyear business transformation plan. GameStop didn't offer any other specifics about the potential timing or size of a stock sale.