GameStop finally announces a share sale

Even though it did not announce the share sale when share prices peaked, GameStop could wipe existing debt of the books if it chooses.

The company's stock closed at $191.45 last week, meaning it could raise as much as $670 million. GameStop's net debt was around $430 million in January. However, because the sale is "at-the-market,” it gives the company more flexibility as to when the sales happen.

Shares skyrocketed 1,625% in January as bands of smaller and novice investors communicating on social media hyped up the retailer’s stock, putting pressure on hedge funds to sell in a “short squeeze” that only sent the stock price higher.

Share typically slide, however, when a share sale is announced because it can water down the value of shares already in investors' hands. That happened before the opening bell Monday, with shares sliding almost 16%. But a share still costs more than $161, meaning prices are still up more than 900% this year.

The company, based in Grapevine, Texas, also said Monday that preliminary fiscal first-quarter to-date global sales are up about 11% from a year ago, a period when the pandemic slammed the U.S. and retailers like GameStop were forced to close its stores.