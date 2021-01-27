Game or no game, NBA All-Star voting starts Thursday

There will be three frontcourt and two guards selected from each conference as starters.

The All-Star starters will be announced on Feb. 18. The All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed on Feb. 23.

Many decisions about the game itself, if it happens, still need to be finalized. Atlanta has been mentioned as a location. It’s also unknown if the game would have the same format as a year ago, when the NBA changed the rules to make the game much more competitive.

Last year in Chicago, Anthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game, the format overhauled to put in elements for charity and ensure that someone was going to hit a shot to end the game. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the captains as leading votegetters.

