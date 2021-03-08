Game on: NWHL to complete virus-disrupted playoffs in Boston

“We had a pretty tight protocol in place. It was the enforcement, in my mind,” she said. “It’s going to take a deeper collaborative effort from the team’s accountability and leadership, player accountability and league accountability.”

Players broke the protocols by leaving their hotels to tour the town. The NWHL was criticized for allowing teams to shuttle in replacement players after games began, for having teams stay in the same hotel, and allowing teams share the same training personnel.

Tumminia said one change will feature teams staying in separate hotels.

As for the playoff format, the six-team league’s board of governors made one alteration to the matchups.

The Connecticut Whale, who play the Minnesota Whitecaps in one semifinal, will be the third-seeded team despite withdrawing from the tournament with a 2-2 record. Connecticut replaces the Buffalo Beauts, who were initially the fourth-seeded team.

The expansion Toronto Six are the top seed, and will face the Boston Pride in the other semifinal.

The Metropolitan Riveters are out of the playoff picture. They were 2-1 and the first to team withdraw after at least 10 players tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension of the two-week tournament was a blow to a privately funded league attempting to squeeze in its sixth season, and a lost opportunity for national visibility with NBCSN scheduled to broadcast the playoffs. NBCSN is on board to broadcast the final three games.

The postponement overshadowed the league making inroads with viewership on its streaming platforms. The NWHL said the 15 games played attracted a total of 1.62 million live views on Twitch, and peaked with 32,000 viewers tuning in to watch Boston play Buffalo on Jan. 30.

