'Game Change' co-author John Heilemann has book on 2020 race

Heilemann's new book, currently untitled, draws on three decades of covering the former vice president, who was Barack Obama's running mate in 2008 and 2012. The publication date is not yet scheduled.

“I first met Joe Biden in 1986 when I was in college and he was getting ready to run for president the first time, and I’ve been following his ups and downs, his triumphs and tragedies, ever since,” Heilemann said in a statement. “The story of how, against all odds and against the apocalyptic backdrop of America in 2020, Biden rallied in the winter of his life to defeat Trump — and, in the eyes of many, to save the country — is one of the great political tales of this or any age, and I’m thrilled to have a chance to tell it.”