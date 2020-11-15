Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus

The MAC started its season the day after Election Day and has no room in its six-week regular-season for makeup dates.

Last week 15 major college football games were postponed, the most of any week during the season. The total number of games involving FBS teams postponed of canceled by coronavirus issues since schedules were set in late August is 65.

A game between Utah and UCLA scheduled for Saturday also was called off on Friday due to the coronavirus, capping the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Of 59 games scheduled for Week 11, 15 were called off.

UCLA and Cal quickly worked to play a game against each other, which the Bruins won 34-10 on Sunday in Pasadena.

