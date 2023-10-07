Game 1 of ALDS between Orioles and Rangers delayed by rain

BALTIMORE (AP) — Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers was delayed by rain Saturday.

That was announced about an hour before the game's scheduled start time. There was steady rain at Camden Yards and the tarp remained on the field.

The game was scheduled to start at 1:03 p.m., which seemed to leave enough time to avoid overlap with a 7 p.m. concert next door at M&T Bank Stadium featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. But bad weather could cut it close.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

