Gambia upholds its ban on female genital cutting. Reversing it would have been a global first

Activists and human rights groups were worried that a reversal of the ban in Gambia would overturn years of work against the centuries-old practice that's often performed on girls younger than 5 and rooted in the concepts of sexual purity and control.

Religious conservatives who led the campaign to reverse the ban argued the practice was “one of the virtues of Islam.”

“It's such a huge sense of relief,” one activist and survivor, Absa Samba, told The Associated Press after the vote. “That is a lot of excitement out here. But I believe this is just the beginning of the work.”

In Gambia, more than half of women and girls ages 15 to 49 have undergone the procedure, according to United Nations estimates. Former leader Yahya Jammeh unexpectedly banned the practice in 2015 without further explanation. But activists say enforcement has been weak and women have continued to be cut, with only two cases prosecuted.

Even now, “it was widespread and there was public promotion of it,” Samba said. She called for more public education about the health consequences of the practice.

UNICEF earlier this year said some 30 million women globally have undergone female genital cutting in the past eight years, most of them in Africa but others in Asia and the Middle East.

More than 80 countries have laws prohibiting the procedure or allowing it to be prosecuted, according to a World Bank study cited earlier this year by the United Nations Population Fund. They include South Africa, Iran, India and Ethiopia.

“No religious text promotes or condones female genital mutilation,” the UNFPA report said, adding there is no benefit to it.

Long term, the practice can lead to urinary tract infections, menstrual problems, pain, decreased sexual satisfaction and childbirth complications as well as depression, low self-esteem and post-traumatic stress disorder.

___

Pronczuk reported from Dakar, Senegal.