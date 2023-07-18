Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOHN MARSHALL – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.

Galchenyuk tweeted a letter on Tuesday apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed following a July 9 traffic stop.

“I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt,” he wrote. “It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes. I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down.”

A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

Galchenyuk resisted the officers' efforts to handcuff him and repeatedly uttered a racial slur toward the officer in training on the way to the Scottsdale jail, the report said. He also threatened to have the officers and their families killed, citing connections in Moscow.

Galchenyuk was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, police said.

Galchenyuk apologized to the Coyotes, their fans and the police officers for his “despicable and disrespectful behavior” in his letter, saying he was checking himself into the player assistance program.

“I am doing this to get the help I need and hope to never make a mistake like this again,” he wrote.

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1 for his third stint with the team. Following his arrest, the Coyotes put Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and terminated his contract the next day.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

