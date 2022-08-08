Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

The family's lawyer, James McConkie, told reporters in Salt Lake City that “the officers fail to recognize the serious danger that she was in, and failed to investigate fully and properly.”

He added: "They did not have the training that they needed to recognize the clear signs that were evident that morning, that Gabby was a victim and that she was in serious need of immediate help."

Public workers such as police officers typically have immunity from lawsuits in many states, including Utah. Debate over that legal doctrine, known as "qualified immunity," emerged after police shootings in 2020 and has reached both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Petito family’s attorneys said they planned to argue that applying Utah’s governmental immunity law to wrongful death claims is unconstitutional and a roadblock to accountability.

“The only effective way to correct these problems is to hold our institutions accountable for failures, including law enforcement,” said another Petito family attorney, Brian Stewart.

After the notice of claim was filed, Moab city government spokesperson Lisa Church declined comment, saying city officials do not comment on pending litigation.

Petito was reported missing a month after that traffic stop, and her strangled body was discovered on Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie, 23, later killed himself in Florida after being named the only person of interest in her death. Petito and Landrie were originally from Long Island, New York.

The search for Petito drew worldwide attention, spurring amateur sleuths to scour social media for clues. It also brought scrutiny of authorities and the news media, both of which have been criticized for focusing more attention on missing white women than on women of color.

Earlier this year, an independent investigation found that police in Moab made "several unintentional mistakes" when they came across Petito and Laundrie. In the report, police said it was very likely that Petito "was a long-term victim of domestic violence, whether that be physically, mentally, and/or emotionally."

Laundrie killed himself in a Florida swamp, leaving behind a notebook that authorities said contained a confession.

In addition to filing the notice of claim, Schmidt recently announced a $100,000 donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation to partner with the National Domestic Violence Hotline to help others survive turbulent and violent relationships.

Schmidt told The Associated Press in an interview last week that she still has many unanswered questions about what went wrong.

“Looking back, I didn’t really see any signs. I think the only two people that will ever know what happened in that relationship was Gabby and Brian. And we can guess and we can make assumptions but we don’t really know what happened,” she added. “Most likely the scenario ended that way because something was happening for a while.”

Combined Shape Caption Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt, upper left, wipes a tear from her face as other family members look during a news conference on Zoom Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The family of Gabby Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Combined Shape Caption Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt, upper left, wipes a tear from her face as other family members look during a news conference on Zoom Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The family of Gabby Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined Shape Caption FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Brian Laundrie talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Brian Laundrie talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt, upper left, wipes a tear from her face as other family members look on during a news conference on Zoom Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The family of Gabby Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Combined Shape Caption Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt, upper left, wipes a tear from her face as other family members look on during a news conference on Zoom Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The family of Gabby Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, on Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. The family of Gabby Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption FILE - Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, on Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. The family of Gabby Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers' handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson