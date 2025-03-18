Gabbard says Trump is 'looking forward to success' ahead of talk with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that while the negotiations to end Russia's war with Ukraine have just begun, Trump is "looking forward to success."

Gabbard criticized former President Joe Biden's handling of the war in Ukraine and said Trump's push for both sides to agree to a ceasefire comes from an "unwavering commitment to peace."

“Under the previous administration, during which this war began, there was no effort, there was no effort at all towards peace. There was no effort to have direct dialogue with Putin and with Russia to try to bring about an end to this war. So already in a very short period of time, President Trump has made much more progress towards peace than any effort that has occurred by anyone, previously,” Gabbard said in an interview with India's NDTV. “I’m sure that President Trump will have a very productive conversation with Putin, once again, rooted in his unwavering commitment to peace.”