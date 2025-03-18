Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Gabbard says Trump is 'looking forward to success' ahead of talk with Putin

U_S_ Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that while the negotiations to end Russia war with Ukraine have just begun, Trump is “looking forward to success.”
FILE - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump during her swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump during her swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By DAVID KLEPPER – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that while the negotiations to end Russia's war with Ukraine have just begun, Trump is "looking forward to success."

Gabbard criticized former President Joe Biden's handling of the war in Ukraine and said Trump's push for both sides to agree to a ceasefire comes from an "unwavering commitment to peace."

“Under the previous administration, during which this war began, there was no effort, there was no effort at all towards peace. There was no effort to have direct dialogue with Putin and with Russia to try to bring about an end to this war. So already in a very short period of time, President Trump has made much more progress towards peace than any effort that has occurred by anyone, previously,” Gabbard said in an interview with India's NDTV. “I’m sure that President Trump will have a very productive conversation with Putin, once again, rooted in his unwavering commitment to peace.”

Trump will speak with Putin on Tuesday in a possible pivot point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and an opportunity for Trump to continue reorienting American foreign policy.

Gabbard's visit to India holds special significance: Gabbard, a veteran, was the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii. In her new role Gabbard oversees and coordinates the work of more than a dozen intelligence agencies.

While in India, Gabbard will speak to an international security and economics conference. Her trip also includes stops in Japan and Thailand.

In the interview with NDTV, Gabbard hailed the relationship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said both leaders are committed to strengthening ties between their countries.

“With President Trump’s leadership in the United States, of course Prime Minister Modi’s longstanding leadership here in India, we have two leaders of our two great countries who are very good friends and who are very focused on how we can strengthen those shared objectives and those shared interests.”

__

Eds: This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump during her swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties

Steve Witkoff has gone from spotting Trump cash at a deli to helping him navigate Ukraine and Gaza

Steve Witkoff has gone from spotting Trump cash at a deli to helping him navigate Ukraine and Gaza

The Latest

Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Hundreds killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza

10m ago

Israel launches deadly wave of airstrikes across Gaza, killing at least 200 after truce talks stall

19m ago

The Latest: Trump’s deportation orders under scrutiny by courts

22m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.