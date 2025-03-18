Nation & World News
Gabbard says Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through 'realism and pragmatism'

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through “realism and pragmatism,” in remarks Tuesday before the U.S. leader speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, left, shakes hand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Government of India Press Information Bureau via AP)

Credit: AP

By SHEIKH SAALIQ – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through "realism and pragmatism," in remarks Tuesday before the U.S. leader speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gabbard did not refer to a particular country or conflict, but said securing peace required “commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict” and “courage to engage directly with both friends and adversaries alike.”

Gabbard spoke at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on a visit to India that holds special significance: She was the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii. In her new role she oversees and coordinates the work of more than a dozen intelligence agencies.

“Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and pragmatism,” Gabbard said at the security and economics conference.

Trump will speak with Putin on Tuesday in a possible pivot point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and an opportunity for Trump to continue reorienting American foreign policy.

Also in her address, Gabbard said there is “huge opportunity” in expanding the India-US relationship.

“I am confident that this partnership and friendship between our two countries will continue to grow,” she said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump met last month in Washington and spoke about easing tariffs, resolving trade issues and shoring up defense ties.

Gabbard also met Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Singh, in a post on social platform X, said they “discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership.”

India is a key strategic partner of the U.S. and is seen as integral to Washington’s strategy of containing China in the Indo-Pacific region.

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, left, talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Government of India Press Information Bureau via AP)

Credit: AP

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard , right, talks to Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Government of India Press Information Bureau via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump during her swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

A dead person killed during an Israeli army strike is taken into the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday March 18, 2025.(AP Photo/ Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School's first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

