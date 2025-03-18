Gabbard says Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through 'realism and pragmatism'

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through "realism and pragmatism," in remarks Tuesday before the U.S. leader speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gabbard did not refer to a particular country or conflict, but said securing peace required “commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict” and “courage to engage directly with both friends and adversaries alike.”

Gabbard spoke at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on a visit to India that holds special significance: She was the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii. In her new role she oversees and coordinates the work of more than a dozen intelligence agencies.