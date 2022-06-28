G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support

Zelenskyy has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe. The G-7 has sought to assuage those concerns.

While the group's annual gathering has been dominated by Ukraine and by the war's knock-on effects, such as the challenge to food supplies in parts of the world caused by the interruption of Ukrainian grain exports, Scholz has been keen to show that the G-7 also can move ahead on pre-war priorities.

The summit host has been keen to secure agreement on the creation of a "climate club" for countries that want to speed ahead when it comes to tackling global warming.

After a meeting Monday with leaders of five developing nations, a joint statement issued by Germany emphasized the need to accelerate a “clean and just energy transition” that would see an end to the burning of fossil fuels without causing a sharp rise in unemployment.

In the cautiously phrased statement, the leaders tentatively endorsed the global “climate club” idea.

From left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel before a round table as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on screen to address the G7 leaders via video link during their working session at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Kenny Holston/Pool via AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre stands between from foreground left, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Macky Sall, President of Senegal, Jako Widodo, President of Indonesia, and U.S. President Joe Biden for a group photo with the outreach guests, at the G7 summit, in Kruen, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. . The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP)