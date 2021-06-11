G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world

For Johnson, the first G-7 summit in two years — last year’s was scuttled by the pandemic — is a chance to set out his vision of a post-Brexit “Global Britain” as a midsized country with an outsized role in international problem-solving.

It’s also an opportunity to underscore the U.K-U.S. bond, an alliance often called the “special relationship” — but that Johnson said he prefers to call the “indestructible relationship.”

Climate change is also a top issue on the agenda, and hundreds of protesters gathered in Cornwall to urge the leaders to take action. Some activists sent a barge floating off the coast that was carrying large inflatable figures depicting Biden and Johnson. At one protest, demonstrators carried flags that read “G7 drowning in promises” and “Action not words.”

The official summit business kicked off Friday, with the customary formal greeting and a socially distanced group photo. Later the leaders will meet Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at the Eden Project, a lush, domed eco-tourism site built in a former quarry.

The G-7 leaders have faced mounting pressure to outline their global vaccine-sharing plans, especially as inequities in supply around the world have become more pronounced. In the U.S., there is a large vaccine stockpile and the demand for shots has dropped precipitously in recent weeks.

Biden said the U.S. will donate 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and previewed a coordinated effort by the advanced economies to make vaccination widely and speedily available everywhere. The commitment was on top of 80 million doses Biden has already pledged to donate by the end of June.

Johnson, for his part, said the first 5 million U.K. doses would be shared in the coming weeks, with the remainder coming over the next year. He said he expected the G-7 to commit to 1 billion doses in all.

“At the G-7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus," Johnson said in a statement, referencing a slogan that he and Biden have both used.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the summit would show the world “we’re not just thinking of ourselves," while French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the U.S. commitment and said Europe should do the same. He said France would share at least 30 million doses globally by year's end; Germany is also planning on donating that amount.

The U.S. commitment is to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer doses for distribution through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, bringing the first steady supply of mRNA vaccine to the countries that need it most.

Biden said the U.S.-manufactured doses will be shipped starting in August, with the goal of distributing 200 million by the end of the year. The remaining 300 million doses would be shipped in the first half of 2022. A price tag for the doses was not released, but the U.S. is now set to be COVAX's largest vaccine donor in addition to its single largest funder with a $4 billion commitment.

Humanitarian workers welcomed the donation — but said the world needs more doses and they were hoping they would arrive sooner. Grand statements and promises need to be met with detailed plans backed by timelines for delivery, starting immediately.

“If we have a stop-start supply or if we store all the supply up for the end of the year, it’s very hard for low-income countries with quite fragile health care systems to then really be able to get those vaccines off the tarmac and into the arms of health care workers," said Lily Caprani, the head of COVID-19 vaccine advocacy at UNICEF. “We want a coordinated, time-bound, ambitious commitment starting from June and charting the course for the rest of the year.”

The global COVAX alliance has faced a slow start to its vaccination campaign, as richer nations have locked up billions of doses through contracts directly with drug manufacturers. The alliance has distributed just 81 million doses globally and parts of the world, particularly in Africa, remain vaccine deserts.

So far, among the G-7 countries, only France has begun shipping vaccines through COVAX, according one of the initiative's leaders, vaccine alliance Gavi. France has delivered a total of 628,800 doses to seven African countries — with Senegal, a former French colony, receiving about 30% of that total.

Biden said Thursday that some of the 80 million doses the U.S. had previously committed to donating — some of them outside of COVAX — were already shipping. The U.S. has also given a few million vaccines to neighbors Mexico and Canada.

White House officials said the ramped-up distribution program fits a theme Biden plans to hit frequently during his week in Europe: that Western democracies, and not authoritarian states, can deliver the most good for the world.

China and Russia have shared their domestically produced vaccines with some needy countries, often with hidden strings attached. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden “does want to show — rallying the rest of the world’s democracies — that democracies are the countries that can best deliver solutions for people everywhere.”

___

Miller reported from Washington, Lawless from Falmouth, England. Associated Press writers Danica Kirka and Sylvia Hui in Falmouth, England; Sylvie Corbet in Paris; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Geir Moulson in Berlin; and Jonathan Lemire in Plymouth, England, contributed to this report.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson before posing for photos at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her spouse Joachim Sauer arrive for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi gather for an EU coordination meeting prior to the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

Leaders of the G7 pose during a group photo at the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Leaders from left, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, greets French President Emmanuel Macron with a fist bump during an EU coordination meeting prior to the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga arrive at Newquay Airport in southwest England early Friday June 11, 2021 where he will attend the G7 Summit to be held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with an elbow bump prior to a bilateral meeting during the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England, Friday June 11, 2021, ahead of the G7 summit. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, gives the thumbs up as he greets Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a bilateral meeting during the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, arrives for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel arrives at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England, Friday June 11, 2021, ahead of the G7 summit. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau