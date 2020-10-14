G-20 suspends poor nations' debt payments for 6 more months

The G-20 announcement was made on Twitter during a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors. The suspension of more than $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday’s decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health are and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.

The virtual discussions are being held at the start of this week's meetings of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which are also being conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.