G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus

At the time, the recorded global death toll from the virus had just climbed past 22,000. G-20 leaders vowed to share information and the material needed for research, to exchange epidemiological and clinical data, and to strengthen health systems. They also promised to work together to increase funding for vaccine research.

While quick research and sharing of scientific information for the development of COVID-19 tests and vaccines has happened, individual G-20 countries have mostly focused on securing their own vaccine supplies.

King Salman urged G-20 leaders to provide support to developing countries in a coordinated manner. The Saudi monarch touted G-20 efforts to inject more than $11 trillion into the global economy this year as stimuli to support businesses and the most vulnerable.

He also commended the group for extending protections to those most impacted by the global economic recession, including a G-20 decision to suspend debt payments for the world's poorest countries until mid-2021 to allow those nations to focus their spending on health care and stimulus programs.

"I am confident that the Riyadh summit will deliver significant and decisive results and will lead to adopting economic and social policies that will restore hope and reassurance to the people of the world, " King Salman said.

