Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback

7 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport.

Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."

That seemingly puts Fury back into retirement, after he announced on Tuesday that he was returning to boxing in order to set up a fight against Derek Chisora, a fellow Briton whom he beat twice early in his career.

That announcement had sparked speculation that Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, was targeting a possible unification bout against the winner between Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder, and Anthony Joshua, who are fighting on Aug. 20 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury did not give a reason for his apparent change of heart.

The undefeated Fury initially said after his win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport.

