Furor erupts over Ronaldo's apparent obscene taunt in Saudi league match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters, after the match.

In the background, chants of “Messi” could be heard. Argentina star Lionel Messi is Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival.