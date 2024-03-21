BreakingNews
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Nation & World News

'Furiosa,' the follow-up to 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' will premiere at Cannes Film Festival

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” George Miller’s eagerly awaited follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," George Miller's eagerly awaited follow-up to "Mad Max: Fury Road, " will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"Furiosa," a prequel to "Fury Road" starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will roar down the Croisette nine years after Miller's previous "Mad Max" film did. After its 2015 bow at Cannes, "Fury Road" went on to gross $380 million worldwide and win six Oscars.

“Furiosa," screening out of competition at Cannes, will premiere May 15. The film, co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, features Taylor-Joy in the role played by Charlize Theron in “Fury Road.”

“The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade," Miller said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes — along with Anya, Chris and Tom — to share ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.' There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.”

Miller's previous film, 2022's "Three Thousand Years of Longing," also premiered at Cannes.

“Furiosa” will land in U.S. theaters May 24. The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Chris Hemsworth in a scene from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000
21m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
1h ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
1h ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
1h ago

Credit: PAUL BEEZLEY_

Is massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former Mississippi deputy gets more than 27 years in prison for racist torture of 2 Black...
5m ago
Stuck at home during COVID-19, Gen Z started charities
6m ago
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs back to nearly 7% after two-week slide
6m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta