Nation & World News

'Furiosa' speeds into the Cannes Film Festival

Start your engines
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." The film will world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." The film will world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
1 minute ago

CANNES, France (AP) — Start your engines. "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" rolls into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, returning George Miller's dystopia-on-wheels to the Croisette promenade and launching one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

The latest "Mad Max" film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, is premiering in Cannes almost exactly nine years after "Mad Max: Fury Road" debuted at the French festival. Miller, who has served on the jury in Cannes several times, also premiered his "Three Thousand Years of Longing" in 2022 here.

"To show it in that cinema with about 2,000 people with impeccable sound and screening is a big thing. It's kind of optimal cinema, really," Miller said in advance of the premiere. "The moment that they said, 'OK, we're happy to show this film here,' I jumped at it."

For Taylor-Joy, “Furiosa” in Cannes is a full circle moment. The first time she came to the festival was to receive a Chopard trophy as an emerging actor in 2017. It was presented by the original Furiosa, Charlize Theron, the star of “Fury Road.”

“Furiosa” opens in North American theaters on May 24.

Editors' Picks

Multiple studies of Alzheimer’s underway in Georgia1h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden quietly sends emissary to Morehouse ahead of risky speech
37m ago

Credit: Screenshot

Out-of-state donors largely favor ex-Trump aide in 3rd District U.S. House race
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Georgia high court hopeful seeks to make abortion a key issue
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Georgia high court hopeful seeks to make abortion a key issue
1h ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
RHONE: Fulfilling the promise of Brown v. Board of Education is up to us
2h ago
The Latest
Ukrainian troops pull out of some areas and Zelenskyy postpones foreign trips amid...
14m ago
India's parliament has fewer Muslims as strength of Modi's party grows
28m ago
Report: Welding at water slide caused huge fire in Sweden that killed one person
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chris Sale keeps dazzling as Braves blank Cubs again
Museum of Graffiti brings sneaker pop-up to Ponce City Market
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather